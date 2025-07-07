Blazers Notes: Trade Proposal With Lakers, Link to $196M All-Star, Forward Joins 76ers
ESPN's Bobby Marks proposed that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade for Portland TrailBlazers center Robert Williams III in exchange for Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin and a second-round pick. Williams is entering the final season of his contract, and Marks believes the Blazers could strike a deal to capitalize on the big man despite their offseason loss of DeAndre Ayton.
The Blazers were also linked to Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who could bolster their ranks and greatly improve their shooting ability in a potential blockbuster trade.
Finally, former Blazers forward Jabari Walker moved on from his time in Rip City, joining the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference. Walker had played 188 games over the last three seasons for Portland.
