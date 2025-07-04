Blazers Wing Linked to Celtics in Offseason Buzz
The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of young guys and only so many rotation spots. A lot of those young guys were able to get playing time because of some injuries that they had this year.
Portland has already traded Anfernee Simons to Boston, making a decision on one young player. They let Jabari Walker walk in free agency, as he signed a deal with the 76ers.
There's a chance that they let another young player walk in free agency. That player is forward Delano Banton, and he could be on his way to Boston, too.
Banton is someone in the free agency market that the Celtics could end up trying to bring in, especially if they end up sending Simons somewhere else.
The Blazers don't have enough minutes for someone like Banton now that they have Holiday on the team. He's not good enough to justify getting playing time over some of the other guys they have.
Portland is expecting to have Matisse Thybulle back and healthy for most of the season, and he's a player who fits the identity that they are trying to build with their young core.
The Trail Blazers are clearly trying to build a team that is built around defense. They were one of the best defensive teams in the league at the end of this season.
Banton is a decent defensive player, but he's not at the level of Holiday. Thybulle, or Scoot Henderson. All of those players have physical skills that help them be good defensive guards.
From the Celtics' perspective, they need some help at the wing position. With Jayson Tatum missing most of next season with a torn Achilles, they have to get guys who can eat minutes at that spot.
Banton is a young guy who they could mold into a consistent rotation player if they give him enough time. He would be a low-cost option, which is important to Boston. He also played with them last season, too.
This past season with the Trail Blazers, Banton averaged 8.3 points, two rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
