Former Blazers Center Deandre Ayton Breaks Silence on Portland Exit Following Lakers Signing
Former Portland Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton signed with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week.
The Blazers bought out the former No. 1 overall pick on Monday, and moments after clearing waivers on Wednesday, he wasted no time signing with one of the Blazers' biggest rivals.
Ayton will now head to Tinseltown after signing a two-year prove-it deal with the club that includes a player option after the 2025-26 season. After signing with the Lakers, Ayton bid farewell to the Pacific Northwest and hello to his new city and team.
“RIP CITY, thank you. I appreciate ya’ll for welcoming me and my family. I’ve truly enjoyed my experience engaging with such a proud fanbase and beautiful community. Big up to my teammates, ya’ll the realest✊🏽The entire coaching staff, thank you for your leadership. I appreciate going to battle with ya’ll. Thank you to the entire front office and staff from the facility to the arena…I’m grateful to every one of you for being part of the journey. (Trail Blazers), you’ll always have a place in my heart. (Lakers) I’M READY. Let’s get to work 💛”
Ayton spent the last two seasons in Rip City. The 26-year-old was solid at best in his time in Portland, averaging 15.7 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 75 percent from the charity stripe in only 95 games out of a possible 164 games.
Ayton was traded to the Blazers in the summer of 2023 as part of the massive three-team trade that centered around Damian Lillard. Ayton spent the first five years of his career with the Phoenix Suns, where he was selected as No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The Bahaman native made a name for himself during his time in Arizona. In his lone season there, Ayton averaged 201. points per game, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks while shooting 61.2 percent from the field in 35 games.
Ayton will now head to Los Angeles and try to reinvent himself alongside Luka Doncic and possibly LeBron James.
