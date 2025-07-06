Blazers Named Top Landing Spot for All-NBA Guard in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
The Portland Trail Blazers could sign a key free agent in an unexpected move that lands the team a beloved star.
Damian Lillard, one of the greatest Blazers in history, is an NBA free agent after getting waived by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Lillard is recovering from a brutal Achilies tear that he suffered during the NBA playoffs.
Since he isn't returning to the court until next season, the Bucks made the desperate win-now move to stretch Lillard's salary over five years.
This freed up the cap space to sign center Myles Turner and left Lillard without a team for the upcoming season.
While many expect him to sign with a contender, CBS Sports Sam Quinn pegged the Blazers as a potential landing spot for Lillard.
"No, Portland probably isn't the permanent destination if Lillard plans to contend. However, a very brief, year-long pit stop back at his old stomping grounds actually makes a lot of sense for Lillard. His family is in Portland," Quinn writes.
"That's likely where he would prefer to rehab from his torn Achilles. If he signs a one-year, minimum-salary contract in Portland, he could do it under the supervision of a team medical staff he likely knows and trusts from his time with the Blazers."
"The two sides could even agree as part of the deal that if Lillard looks ready to play by mid-season, the Blazers would waive him and let him join a contender immediately," Quinn added. "So, why would Portland do this? Well, to mend fences, for one. Few players are more beloved by a single fanbase than Lillard is by Portland's.
"Their 2023 breakup was somewhat acrimonious, so potentially repairing the relationship with a franchise icon would be nice. However, we should also note that Portland just traded for a 35-year-old Jrue Holiday ostensibly in part to mentor young guards Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.
"Well, if that's a priority in Portland, wouldn't having Lillard in the building as he recovers be beneficial for them as well? Even if he never plays another game as a Blazer, Portland could intangibly benefit from his presence."
A move for Lillard, while he is injured, could lead to an extended stay if he feels welcomed and happy. The Blazers need shooting on the roster and Lillard provides that in spades.
Portland's roster features a ton of youth and high-level defenders who should cover up Lillard's defensive weaknesses while letting him create offense for the team.
While a long-term stay is not likely, the return of Lillard to Portland would generate a ton of goodwill in the fan base.
Blazers Insider Pours Cold Water on Damian Lillard Reunion Reports
