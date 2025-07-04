Blazers Urged to Lock Up Rising Star in $87 Million Blockbuster Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have a very young team. They have a lot of pieces that they are trying to figure out how to fit together. It's the same problem they had last season.
There are a few guys on the roster that they can start to build around based on the promise they saw in the last couple of seasons. Scoot Henderson is one player, and Donovan Clingan is another.
Toumani Camara is another young player who showed some promise last season for the Blazers. One NBA insider believes Portland should lock him up long-term.
Camara is someone that the Blazers should build with, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. In fact, he believes that they would be best served to offer him a four-year, $87 million extension.
Doing that would give the Blazers an answer at one of the forward spots, which is something that they still have to figure out. They already have plenty of centers and guards.
Camara was just in his second year in the NBA this season and played fairly well. His minutes increased after the team suffered several injuries, and he made the best of his time on the court.
He looks like someone who isn't afraid of the moment and plays with hard effort every minute he's out there. That's what a young team is looking for from guys who aren't considered stars.
Extending Camara would be smart for the Blazers because he can come off the bench and instantly make an impact when the team gets a little better around him.
Portland thinks that they have a team that can compete for the playoffs next season if it is able to stay healthy. The only big move they've made so far in free agency is buying out Deandre Ayton.
This past season for the Trail Blazers, Camara averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
