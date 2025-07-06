Blazers, Lakers Urged to Make 3-Player Trade Involving $48 Million Big
Amid the craziness of NBA free agency so far, the Portland Trail Blazers are urged to make a trade involving one of their big men.
The center position is certainly more sought-after in the NBA in recent seasons, but Robert Williams III is someone who has a unique skillset that could help most, if not all teams at the moment.
More news: Blazers Linked to $196 Million All-Star Big in Potential Blockbuster Trade
ESPN's Bobby Marks recently linked Portland to striking a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and getting a return for Williams' expiring contract.
The would-be deal brings Williams to the center-hungry Lakers in exchange for Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, and second round pick.
Vincent is an interesting case as he responded to an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign with a 6.4 points per game average on 40 percent shooting from the field. His 35.3 percent three-point shooting was his best since the 2021-22 season.
Goodwin, on the other hand, provided 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and one steal per game in 29 appearances last season. He shot 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
More news: Former Blazers Center Deandre Ayton Breaks Silence on Portland Exit Following Lakers Signing
Williams is no stranger to injury complications of his own, but when he is on the court, he is an extremely valuable piece down low. Through just 20 games, the big man put up 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.
During this past January, as the trade deadline loomed, NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that any deal involving Williams was "expected to command multiple second-round picks on the trade market, according to various NBA executives."
If Williams were to be moved this offseason, perhaps there is more value to be had in a deal. Two non-starters and a second round pick from a Western Conference contender might prove to be too low for what the center brings to the table.
More news: Blazers Urged to Lock Up Rising Star in $87 Million Blockbuster Deal
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.