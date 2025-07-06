Blazers Forward Breaks Silence After Free Agency Exit
A former Portland Trail Blazer issued his first words after leaving the team in free agency for the Eastern Conference.
Forward Jabari Walker was one of Portland's few free agents, and he ended up agreeing to a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Walker played in 60 games last season, averaging 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes. The Blazers drafted him with the 57th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Blazers have a surplus of forwards on the roster, which would of left Walker with minimal playing time. He likely wanted a bigger role on a team and opted to join Philly.
After the news broke about his departure, Walker issued a statement to Portland fans:
"Thank you for three of the most meaningful years of my life," he wrote on Instagram.
"You all took a chance on a young kid from Inglewood California and gave me an opportunity to live out a dream that I’ve held since I picked up a basketball.
"To the front office, the coaches, the staff, my teammates, thank you for embracing me from the very beginning and helping me grow as a professional during my time here.
"And to RIP CITY, man thank you! Y’all have showed me nothing but love since I got here. I’ll never forget the energy, the memories, and what it meant to wear Portland across my chest."
Born in Kansas, Walker went to high school in Los Angeles, but ended up going to the University of Colorado for three seasons.
He finished First-team All-Pac-12 in the 2022 season.
Since breaking into the NBA, Walker has been a rotation player who provides some solid shooting and good energy on the court.
On the Sixers, he takes on a similar role — backing up forwards Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. Since he is on a two-way deal, he could also play a good deal for Philadelphia's G League team.
At 22 years of age, Walker offers a good amount of upside for the Sixers as a high-end role player.
Blazers Insider Pours Cold Water on Damian Lillard Reunion Reports
