Former Blazers Forward Looking to Make NBA Return
A former Portland Trail Blazers player is potentially heading towards an NBA comeback after spending some time overseas.
Croatian guard Mario Hezonja, a top-five draft pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is reportedly getting interest from NBA teams.
The 30-year-old guard is currently playing with Real Madrid, averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists during the EuroLeague regular season.
He signed a 5-year extension with Madrid this year, which secures him until 2029, though there is an NBA exit clause in the deal that requires a $850,000 buyout to activate.
Donatas Urbonas, writer for Basketball News, reports that there is tangible interest in Hezonja, and his future could lie with the association.
"Despite being under contract through 2029, Mario Hezonja's future with Real Madrid is far from certain. With NBA teams showing serious interest and a buyout clause in place, a move across the Atlantic remains a real possibility after the 2024–25 season, sources tell BasketNews," Urbonas wrote in a story.
Hezonja was last in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019-2020 season. He averaged 4.8 points, 0.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, playing around 16 minutes per game.
While being drafted by the Orlando Magic, he would only last three seasons there, struggling to get his shot going and consistently score at an elite level.
The Knicks also gave him a try on their team for a year, though they moved on as well, which led to his stint with the Blazers.
Hezonja projected a two-way wing that could become a shot creator and a good defender, though neither truly materialized in the NBA.
His strong season in Spanish basketball is seemingly giving him a new lease on his career. The NBA is always searching for talented wing players, which should provide a solid opportunity to break through onto a roster.
