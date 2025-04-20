Blazers Star's Viral Dunk Named Best of NBA Season
With the 2024-25 NBA regular season now firmly in the rearview, the league recently unpacked its top 10 dunks of the year.
A rising Portland Trail Blazers star shockingly topped the NBA's official list, ahead of a Keyonte George rim-rattler, a soaring Giannis Antetokounmpo slam, a Ryan Dunn one-handed jam, a Donovan Mitchell flush, a one-handed Zion Williamson (remember him?) dunk, a LeBron James slam after switching hands, a Jalen Johnson flush, a Ja Morant double-pump reverse dunk, and a Jalen Green jam.
Third-year Portland starting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe's one-handed hammer over Washington Wizards wing Justin Champagnie on February 26, in a 129-121 victory at the Capital One Arena in D.C., soared above the others.
That emphatic look helped give the Trail Blazers a 38-33 advantage. Sharpe wrapped up the bout with 36 points, then a career best at the time. The 6-foot-6 pro scored those 36 points on 13-of-26 shooting from the floor (3-of-7 from distance) and 7-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and a block.
The dunk was instantly a fan favorite online, and even two months later was well-remembered.
Sharpe wrapped up his regular season with a new career high of 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field (6-of-12 from long range) and 5-of-10 shooting from the foul line, plus seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals, in a 133-126 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on April 9.
On the year, Sharpe took a major leap forward for the 36-46 Trail Blazers, averaging a career-high 18.5 points on .452/.311/.785 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 72 healthy games.
The young Trail Blazers showed serious signs of growth during a fourth consecutive lottery-bound season, and the development of Sharpe was a big part of that.
