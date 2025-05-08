Blazers Could Land $50M All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
The Portland Trail Blazers could acquire a multi-time All-Star in a massive new trade proposal — but his acquisition wouldn't even be the most important piece they would receive.
In a new piece, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel proposes a four-team trade that would shakeup the rosters of several squads across both conferences.
From a Portland perspective, the team would be able to get off two pricey veteran contracts and pivot more fully towards the future — albeit while getting saddled with one very, very pricey new veteran contract.
Orlando Magic receive: Guard Anfernee Simons, center Mark Williams, forward Cody Martin
Phoenix Suns receive: Forward Jerami Grant, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center Goga Bitadze
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Guard Bradley Beal, guard Josh Green, guard Josh Okogie, forward Jett Howard, the Denver Nuggets' 2025 first round draft pick (via the Orlando Magic, pick No. 25), a Utah Jazz/Cleveland Cavaliers/Minnesota Timberwolves 2027 first round pick (via the Suns), a Utah/Cleveland/Minnesota 2029 first round pick (via Phoenix), Orlando's 2026 second round pick
Charlotte Hornets receive: Center Deandre Ayton, the Magic's 2025 second round pick (pick No. 46), Orlando's 2028 second round pick
In this scenario from Siegel, the Trail Blazers would ditch starting point guard Anfernee Simons' $27.7 million expiring contract and starting center Deandre Ayton's $35.6 million expiring deal. Unfortunately, they'd also be taking on the $110.8 million owed to Bradley Beal across the next two seasons. Beal has a no-trade clause that he would need to waive to permit the deal to happen in the first place.
But what matters more is the younger pieces with upside and the massive future draft equity. Swingman Howard was a lottery pick out of Michigan in 2023, but has been fairly raw on Orlando so far as the team, already loaded with wings, looks to add a lead playmaker in the backcourt. Green, still just 24, has plenty of upside, too. Okogie is more of a salary-matching move but is a solid defender.
Portland wants draft chips, though. And it would be getting three first rounders and one second in exchange for taking on the Beal salary. That's what this move would really be about, not the oft-hurt, injury-prone, ball-hogging Beal.
