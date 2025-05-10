Blazers' Potential Contract Options For Shaedon Sharpe Extension
Third-year Portland Trail Blazers swingman Shaedon Sharpe is eligible for a contract extension this summer.
A former lottery pick out of Kentucky (although he redshirted his lone season with the Wildcats), Sharpe has shown enough to warrant at least a conversation about his next deal during the offseason.
But how rich that deal will be is an item of major intrigue.
Sharpe, an elite athlete, already submitted the best dunk of the 2024-25 regular season, an emphatic dunk against the lowly Washington Wizards in February.
The 6-foot-6 swingman's athleticism is unquestionable, but the rest of his game is still a work-in-process, especially from beyond the arc.
Last year, Sharpe connected on just 31.1 percent of his 6.6 long range takes a night. To an extent, he did compensate for that with some encouraging midrange conversions.
As Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian notes, Sharpe's play through his first three seasons hasn't earned him the kind of maximum extension agreed to by other recent rookie-scale salary extension signings.
"Sharpe hasn’t done enough to warrant a deal on par with the five-year $224 million extensions received last season by Detroit guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland center Evan Mobley or Toronto forward Scottie Barnes," Fentress writes.
Cunningham, Mobley and Barnes — all lottery picks the season before Sharpe — have now already become All-Stars and led their clubs to the postseason. Among those, only Barnes had checked both the All-Star and playoff boxes before earning his extension.
"Sharpe might be more in line for the five-year $150 deal Jalen Suggs signed with Orlando," Fentress writes. "Or, the four-year $112 million deal signed by New Orleans forward Trey Murphy."
In 72 healthy contests for the 36-46 Trail Blazers last year, Sharpe logged averages of 18.5 points on .452/.311/.785 shooting splits, 4.5 boards and 2.8 dimes a night.
