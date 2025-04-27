Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
Should recently-extended Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin want to spread the extension love around (head coach Chauncey Billups also inked one this summer), he could opt to extend the deals of a trio of young players still on their rookie-scale contract.
As Adrian Bernecich of Blazers Edge details, 3-and-D forward Toumani Camara, erratic former lottery pick shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, and 20-year-old swingman Rayan Rupert could all be taken care of before they hit free agency, should Portland choose.
The lottery-bound Trail Blazers find themselves at something of a crossroads this summer.
Following an encouraging-but-still bad 36-46 finish to its 2024-25 season, Portland will get its fourth consecutive opportunity at picking up a major young piece in June's 2025 NBA Draft.
Sharpe was once such a piece, but struggles with availability and consistency have made him something of a rolling question mark. The 6-foot-6 swingman was fairly healthy this year, but his up-and-down defense inspired Billups to toggle him between starting and bench roles this past season.
Across 72 games, the 21-year-old averaged a career-best 18.5 points on .452/.311/.785 shooting splits, plus 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
Sharpe has even suggested he hopes to improve his 3-point shooting this offseason.
Bernecich opines that, given Sharpe's 50 missed games in 2023-24 and his struggles with performative consistency, the franchise should hold off on extending Sharpe if he and his reps believe he deserve $30 million or more annually, and wait to negotiate in restricted free agency.
Sharpe is a tantalizing athletic talent with verticality for days, but he needs to round out the rest of his game.
Camara is under contract through 2026-27, but could still earn an extension on his current deal. He has emerged as a solid two-way talent already.
The 24-year-old finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting this year, and seems likely to nab an All-Defensive Team appearance for his efforts. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2027, as he was a second round pick on a four-year deal.
In 78 healthy games, the 6-foot-8 Belgian southpaw averaged 11.3 points while slashing .458/.375/.722, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists a night.
Portland has a $2.2 million team option for the third year of Rupert's deal. The 6-foot-6 pro appeared in just 52 contests for Portland as a deep bench reserve, averaging a scant 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
