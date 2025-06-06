SI

Tyrese Haliburton Jokingly Credits New Shoes As ‘Secret Sauce’ to Pacers’ Game-Winner

Tyrese Haliburton timed the release of his new shoe pretty perfectly.

Tyrese Haliburton speaks with the media after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton speaks with the media after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton hit yet another game-winner on Thursday night, this one coming in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Indiana Pacers star has made a habit out of showing up in the biggest moments for his team in the postseason, and last night’s shot took that habit to a whole new level.

After the game, Haliburton (jokingly) credited one key contributor to the success of the day: it’s gotta be the shoes.

“The secret sauce today was these,” Haliburton told media after the game, pointing to his new signature shoe with PUMA—the Hali 1—that made its debut on his foot on Thursday night.

Haliburton left Nike to sign with PUMA last fall, and it looks as though the investment has quickly worked out for both sides of the deal.

With PUMA, Haliburton has now debuted a signature shoe on the grandest stage.

With Haliburton, PUMA has a new add featuring a game-winning shot in the NBA Finals that basically writes itself.

