Andrew Wiggins’ Final Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup

Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during second half at Smoothie King Center.
Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are facing off in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The winner of this game will advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas. 

The Warriors have dominated the Rockets in recent years, winning 15-straight games over their Western Conference rivals. Looking to change that on Wednesday, Houston has an opportunity to take advantage of a shorthanded Warriors team.

While both Steph Curry and Draymond Green are available after having dealt with injury issues in recent weeks, their 2022 All-Star teammate Andrew Wiggins appeared on this game’s injury report with a right ankle impingement. 

Andrew Wiggins
Nov 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters pregame, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins would be a gametime decision after going through pregame warmups. Having tested out his ankle, Wiggins has been ruled out for this game.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: “Andrew Wiggins is OUT tonight after going through pregame warmups.”

This is a tough blow for Golden State, as Wiggins has been playing well this season. Establishing himself as a more consistent two-way player in Golden State’s starting lineup, Wiggins has been a huge part of what the Warriors are doing.

In Wiggins’ absence, Kerr will look for other forwards to step up. Relying on depth all season, Golden State will do so again on Wednesday night.

Joey Linn
