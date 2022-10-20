Skip to main content
Wizards 2022-2023 Season Opener Drip

Wizards Media created by BreAnna Holmes

Wizards 2022-2023 Season Opener Drip

How the Wizards stepped out for the Season Opener

The 2022-2023 season has begun so it's time to breakdown who wore what to their opening game in Indiana against The Pacers.

Let's begin with the fashion King himself Kyle Kuzma who showed up very sleek in all black from head to toe. Kuz wore a $1,565 Balenciaga Jacket with matching black pants, hat and sunglasses. 

Rui Hachimura and Monté Morris came in on similar vibes as Kyle Kuzma with all black. He rocked a $250 Rhude Cat T-Shirt and what looks like black satin pants. All Black is always and will forever be a fashion staple. You can never wrong with this fit.

Deni Avdija wore an Orange bomber jacket with a basic white tee underneath. The complimenting Dunk Low 'Orange Blaze' sneakers and kakis brought together this casual laid back look.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Isaiah Todd had the matching tan "Humanrace" Basics Hoodie which is a line by Virginia's own Pharrell Williams. This fashion line is in partnership with adidas so it's only right that on his feet Todd wore... adidas! 

Walking in next to Isaiah Todd was fellow Wizards rookie, Jordan Goodwin who brought that GOAT energy through his hoodie giving homage to the legend, Kobe Bryant. He rounded out this comfy look with a pair of $125 Authentic fog Essentials Sweatpants.

But like Kyle Kuzma said during this season's Media Day, what you're wearing doesn't matter if you're not playing well on the court! Welp the Wizards definitely made a statement on and off the court by showing up in style and taking home the Dub!

Click Here For Wizards vs Pacers (10/19/22) Game Recap

In This Article (4)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis

USATSI_19098534
Washington Wizards GameDay

Will Barton dominates off bench in Wizards season opener

By Carita Parks
021C3F1C-36D2-47CE-A9B9-8DBE6C5F8F98
Washington Wizards GameDay

Beal & Kuzma lead Wizards to wire-to-wire victory vs Indiana 114-107

By Darrell Owens
Wizards Pacers Oct 19 22 Brad and Pacer
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards vs Pacers Season Opener: Second Half Notes

By Candi Waller
Wizards Pacers Oct 19 22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards vs Pacers: Season Opener Halftime Notes

By Candi Waller
B8C8B4A8-C6BA-41FB-B1B8-AA6B12F5EC37
Washington Wizards GameDay

A preview of tonight’s Wizards-Pacers game

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
CFA2D340-9B2D-4668-BA03-5DBFB3AEF423
Washington Wizards News

Who is the X-Factor for the Washington Wizards this season?

By Tyrone Montgomery
Wes Unseld Jr 3
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Wes Unseld Jr.

By Candi Waller
USATSI_19106159
Washington Wizards News

Meet The Wizards: Jordan Schakel

By BreAnna Holmes