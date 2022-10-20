Wizards 2022-2023 Season Opener Drip

The 2022-2023 season has begun so it's time to breakdown who wore what to their opening game in Indiana against The Pacers.

Let's begin with the fashion King himself Kyle Kuzma who showed up very sleek in all black from head to toe. Kuz wore a $1,565 Balenciaga Jacket with matching black pants, hat and sunglasses.

Rui Hachimura and Monté Morris came in on similar vibes as Kyle Kuzma with all black. He rocked a $250 Rhude Cat T-Shirt and what looks like black satin pants. All Black is always and will forever be a fashion staple. You can never wrong with this fit.

Deni Avdija wore an Orange bomber jacket with a basic white tee underneath. The complimenting Dunk Low 'Orange Blaze' sneakers and kakis brought together this casual laid back look.

Isaiah Todd had the matching tan "Humanrace" Basics Hoodie which is a line by Virginia's own Pharrell Williams. This fashion line is in partnership with adidas so it's only right that on his feet Todd wore... adidas!

Walking in next to Isaiah Todd was fellow Wizards rookie, Jordan Goodwin who brought that GOAT energy through his hoodie giving homage to the legend, Kobe Bryant. He rounded out this comfy look with a pair of $125 Authentic fog Essentials Sweatpants.

But like Kyle Kuzma said during this season's Media Day, what you're wearing doesn't matter if you're not playing well on the court! Welp the Wizards definitely made a statement on and off the court by showing up in style and taking home the Dub!

