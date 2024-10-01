Wizards PG Excited for 'Return Home'
The Washington Wizards made a draft day trade over the summer that sent Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for the draft rights to Bub Carrington and Malcolm Brogdon, who played his college basketball at nearby Virginia.
Brogdon, 31, made 39 appearances for the Blazers last season after being traded just before training camp from the Boston Celtics in the deal that brought Jrue Holiday to Beantown.
Brogdon has bounced around the league, especially in the last four years. The Wizards are the fourth team he has played for in as many seasons, but Washington has been a dream landing spot for the ninth-year pro.
“I feel like I’m coming back home,” Brogdon said via Wizards insider Chase Hughes. “I’ve always had extended family in DC that I’ve had growing up. … “This is like a full-circle moment for me to be able to play for the Wizards. It’s a team I’ve always wanted to put the jersey on for.”
Even though Brogdon is from the Atlanta area, he's back in the DMV, where he played his college basketball. It's important for a player to feel like he's comfortable, and it looks like Brogdon will have that opportunity while playing for the Wizards this season.
It remains to be seen what role Brogdon will have, but he could very well be a starter for the Wizards in the beginning of the season. Eventually, Brogdon will likely concede that starting role to Carrington, the No. 14 overall pick that was included in the trade with him from the Blazers, but he can be a steady veteran hand that can set his teammates up nicely.
The Wizards needed a player like Brogdon, and it appears that they will be getting the best version of him this season.
