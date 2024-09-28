Wizards Nearing Major Decisions on Young Stars
The Washington Wizards have a pair of crucial decisions to make on two former first-round draft picks: Johnny Davis and Patrick Baldwin Jr.
The Wizards selected both players in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, with Davis going 10th overall and Baldwin being chosen 28th.
Washington has until Oct. 31 to decide whether or not it will be exercising 2025-26 options on both players, and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins says it will be status quo in terms of when the team makes those decisions.
“We’ve always made those decisions (on options) toward the end of camp," Dawkins said, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic. "I don’t think that’ll be any different this year.”
Davis in particular has been a massive disappointment in Washington.
The 22-year-old played in 28 games during his rookie campaign, averaging 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 15.1 minutes a night on miserable 38.6/24.3/51.9 shooting splits.
Then, last year, he appeared in 50 contests and saw his scoring average dip to three points across 12.3 minutes per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three-point range.
Baldwin hasn't been much better, although it's certainly not as surprising given his draft position. He participated in 31 games in his first season and logged 3.9 points over 7.3 minutes a night while making 39.4 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent of his triples.
Last year, the 21-year-old played in 38 games and posted 4.4 points and 3.2 boards across 13 minutes a night on 38.1/32.0/67.9 shooting splits.
Neither player has shown much of anything for the Wizards thus far, but Dawkins may opt to exercise Davis' option for the simple fact that he was drafted so highly. Baldwin, on the other hand, may not be so lucky.
We'll see what Washington decides to do with both youngsters soon.
