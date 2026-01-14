Wizards' Kyshawn George Makes Case for Rising Stars Spot

The 2024-25 Washington Wizards were practically set up to be ignored, if not completely avoided, by All-Star Weekend festivities.

They'd go on to finish 18-64, the second-worst mark in that NBA season, and they looked even worse than that around the campaign's midpoint. But despite that near-nonstop string of losses, they ended up sending a trio of representatives to the distinctive spectacle.

None of their controversial leading scorers in Jordan Poole or Kyle Kuzma were voted in as All-Stars; rather, several of their highly-touted prospects in Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington were picked as participants in the Rising Stars Tournament.

That made up for just about all of the Wizards' young core, except for one major exception. Kyshawn George would be similarly shut out during All-Rookie voting despite finishing the season as a prospect with plenty of promise as a late-first round pick, and he's gone on to impress as one of the best from his draft class in a sophomore season that's demanded eyes.

Thanks in no small part to their recent trade for Trae Young, national media has picked up on a feisty young Wizards team that's finally figuring out how to cobble together occasional wins, and the NBA TV crew gave George a chance to make his own case for why he should be tabbed to potentially join Sarr and Carrington at another tournament later in the winter.

"I can guard multiple positions at a high level. I can shoot the ball at a very high level. I can rebound the ball at a high level. And I can create good shots for me and my teammates at a very high level," he said.

Building off of Last Season

Sarr, the rim-protecting seven-footer who's only getting better as a scorer, has soaked up much of the attention from the outside as Washington's top prospect, but none of the freshly-drafted Wizards can do what George does.

He showed mere shades of 3-point intrigue as a mostly-off-ball guy as a rookie, but he's up to over 40% on the season on a much more creative shot diet. The big forward is using his size not just to power through defenders to get to his spots all over the court, but also balancing his scoring instincts with his defensive responsibilities.

George isn't kidding about his playmaking either; he's up to nearly five assists per game, and looking increasingly comfortable distributing on the fly in a lineup full of ball-handlers and passers.

Young is doubtful to suit up for sufficient time, if at all, this season. But if he does join this season's version of the Wizards on the court, George's excellence as a second or third option will be on full display to aid his rising star.

