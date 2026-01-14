Wizards Get Update on Trae Young's Injury Recovery

The Washington Wizards' current 10-28 overall record - which has them placed in the second-to-last spot in an already unusually weak Eastern Conference - does little to reflect what the team could be capable of in the coming seasons.

Not only is a crop of young talent growing up and developing in the franchise's wings, but in trading for potential franchise guard Trae Young, the team is officially on a track to finally escaping their longtime rebuilding phase. Perhaps the Wizards could even break their 40-plus year conference finals drought, though that would likely require a few more pieces falling exactly into place.

Even so, the team is finally trending in a promising direction; for fans, especially, it's a breath of rare fresh air. Yet, since trading for Young, Washington's wins have seen no improvement. That is, of course, because Young has yet to play due to a preexisting injury.

Playing it Safe

ESPN's Shams Charania, in a mid-week report on Washington's newly-acquired All-Star, said that Young is "still recovering from MCL and quad injuries on the same leg."

Further, the expected team-leading guard will be "re-evaluated after the mid-February All-Star break, sources tell ESPN. The Wizards are taking a cautious approach with the injuries to their new trade acquisition."

New Washington Wizards star Trae Young is still recovering from MCL and quad injuries on the same leg and will be re-evaluated after the mid-February All-Star break, sources tell ESPN. The Wizards are taking a cautious approach with the injuries to their new trade acquisition. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2026

The Wizards' "cautious approach" seems to most to boil down to continuing their consistent, losing ways up until the end of the 2025-26 season. That way, the team keeps their mountainous chances of landing a high pick in next year's draft, as well as retains Young's full health heading into a season that will likely have much migher stakes than the one at hand.

In short, Washington seems to want to have their cake and eat it too. And, at least so far, no rule nor blocker seems to be in place to stop them.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) celebrates from the bench with Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Plan at Hand

While this path means a little more suffering for the aforementioned fanbase paying for tickets in D.C., if this front office has proved anything, it's that their madness has a method. One look at Bradley Beal being turned into Trae Young in just a handful of seasons should say as much, if not more.

In the meantime, assets like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and more will continue to carve out their roles in preparation of the team's eventual, intended full-on revival. The finish line is near, Wizards faithful. It's time to finish strong.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!