Wizards HC Shares Thoughts on Dikembe Mutombo Death
Legendary NBA big man Dikembe Mutombo passed away on Monday, and Washington Wizards coach Brian Keefe paid respects to the Hall-of-Famer during his media day on Monday.
Keefe actually began his press conference by honoring Mutombo and called his death a big loss for the entire "basketball community," via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network.
Mutombo played in the NBA from 1991 through 2009, spending time with six different teams. He boasted career averages of 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.
The Georgetown product was originally selected by the Denver Nuggets with the fourth overall pick of the 1991 NBA Draft.
Mutombo spent three seasons with the Nuggets, leading the league in blocks per game three years in a row between 1993-94 and 1995-96. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1994-95.
The 7-foot-2 center was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent four-and-a-half years and notched Defensive Player of the Year honors back-to-back years in 1996-97 and 1997-98.
Afterward, Mutombo bounced around between the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks before residing with the Houston Rockets for the final five years of his career. He made finals appearances with the 76ers in 2001 and then again with the Nets in 2003.
Mutombo won Defensive Player of the Year four times overall and made eight All-Star teams.
The two-time rebound champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 and is widely considered one of the most impactful defenders to ever play the game.
Mutombo was also well known for his work in the community and is one of the most well-liked and recognizable players of his time.
He was 58 years old at the time of his passing.
