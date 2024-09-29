Wizards Could Make Surprising Bulls Trade
The Washington Wizards are heading into a very interesting season when it comes to the future of the franchise. They might end up having a quiet year, or they could try to pull off a major trade.
With that in mind, Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine has become a potential trade target.
Colin Keane of The Sporting News has suggested that the Wizards could be a top trade destination for LaVine.
"Chicago has draft picks to throw at the Wizards as sweeteners to get the ball rolling on a deal, but the Bulls should absolutely make their 2025 first-rounder off limits. No one wants to see LaVine in Chicago (including LaVine), and the Bulls brass should use all of its collective brain power to work out a trade with Washington."
This would be an interesting move for Washington. LaVine wouldn't necessarily fit the long-term rebuild that the Wizards have been setting up over the last few years.
At 29 years old, he's entering the final stage of his prime. He could, however, be a go-to scorer for Washington and help them be much more competitive right now. That being said, they should avoid overpaying for him, as he simply doesn't fit the big picture.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Bulls, LaVine ended up playing in just 25 games. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
Back in 2022-23, LaVine had much bigger numbers. He averaged 24.8 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
There is no question that LaVine would be a huge addition for the Wizards on the offensive side of the ball. He would give them a player to build around, but they're just not ready to compete yet. In a couple of years, a move for this kind of player could make sense.
Right now, Washington needs to stay committed to its rebuild. There is simply no reason to jump the gun and pull off a big trade before they're ready.
It sounds like the Wizards could be a team to keep an eye on, but it would be surprising to see them get aggressive trying to pull off a trade for a player like LaVine unless the price tag is super low.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!