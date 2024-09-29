Former Wizards Guard Benefits From Knicks Trade
A former Washington Wizards player has benefitted in a big way from the New York Knicks' blockbuster trade to land Karl-Anthony Towns.
That player is none other than shooting guard Landry Shamet.
As shared by Ian Begley of SNYtv, after the Knicks waived Marcus Morris Sr. and Chuma Okeke, Shamet is well positioned to end up making the 15-man roster.
Clearly, that could change, but for now he's in a great place with New York.
Shamet played the 2023-24 NBA season with the Wizards. He ended up playing in 46 games and starting in five of those appearances. It wasn't a huge role, but he was always ready to play when his number was called.
In those games, Shamet averaged 15.8 minutes of playing time per game. He scored 7.1 points per game to go along with 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Shamet also shot 43.1 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from three-point range.
At 27 years old, Shamet is looking to latch on with the Knicks. He has a huge opportunity to play a role for a team that is expected to compete for an NBA Finals run.
While he isn't going to be a starter, he could play a valuable role off the bench. Shamet can shoot the three-point shot decently, although he did not shoot nearly as well as he's capable of last season.
New York will need quality depth. That was an issue for them last season in the playoff when they suffered injury after injury. The former Washington shooting guard could help with that.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the former Wizards' guard can make the roster. Shamet is a quality role player and appears to have a very good chance at making the team.
