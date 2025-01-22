Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ Season 3 Release Date and Storylines Announced
We are so back!
Amidst the start of the 2025 golf season, which is already rife with storylines and discord, Netflix announced today the popular golf docuseries Full Swing will premiere its third season on the platform on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Season 3 will chronicle the 2024 golf season and feature several of the biggest names and storylines in golf, including Rory McIlroy’s turbulent year on and off the course, Bryson DeChambeau’s return to major championship glory and several other storylines even ardent golf fans might not know about until now.
In a statement, Netflix said, “Season 3 brings even more drama, with a lens on Scottie Scheffler’s history-making run, Rory McIlroy’s emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite and Keegan Bradley’s quest to write his own redemption arc from last year’s dramatic letdown.”
Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour last year, including his second Masters, and also won Olympic gold in France. However, he was also arrested while trying to enter the PGA Championship at Valhalla. He finished eighth in the event and all charges were eventually dropped, though everyone will be anxiously awaiting to see what is covered from that event by Netflix.
McIlroy suffered a heartbreaking loss at the 2024 U.S. Open, making three bogeys in the final four holes, including missing two short putts on 16 and 18, to lose to DeChambeau, who won his second U.S. Open title. Off the course, McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife, though later called off the divorce.
Bradley was named 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain after failing to make the team as a captain’s pick in 2023. That decision, made by 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, was controversial and the U.S. lost the 2023 Ryder Cup in lopsided fashion.
The full list of players featured in the third season includes Scheffler, McIlroy, DeChambeau, Bradley, rising star Ludvig Åberg and popular series regular Joel Dahmen, as well as Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee and his sister Minjee Lee.
The show will feature the Presidents Cup for the first time as well, which should be interesting following some on-course antics by Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.
The two most interesting nuggets from the release outside of McIlroy, Scheffler and the Presidents Cup were around Theegala and Clark. The show said “Clark partners with Mark Wahlberg to take their brand to the next level” and "Theegala makes a choice that costs him millions.”
Clark and Wahlberg, the movie star, have a sports gear company called “Municipal,” but I don’t remember anything major happening in 2024 with it. That will be interesting to see those two map out their growth plan.
As for Theegala, he reported a violation on himself in the third round of the Tour Championship. The penalty, where he said he touched the sand in his practice backswing, cost him a two-stroke penalty. He won $7.5 million for finishing third in the event but would have earned $10 million if he hadn’t reported the penalty. He’ll say the right things, but I’m interested to hear if he regrets it in the aftermath.