Charvarius Ward Believes Super Bowl Loss can Make the 49ers "Hungrier"
Losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs back in Feb. puts the San Francisco 49ers in a questionable position going into 2024.
Do the 49ers have the emotional drive to get back there? After falling short year after year, this last Super Bowl appearance was their best chance to win one finally. But the way it ended in such heartbreaking fashion can give the 49ers fatigue trying to run it back.
However, All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward believes the Super Bowl loss can make the 49ers "hungrier" in 2024. In an interview with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show, Ward was asked if losing the Super Bowl can be turned into a positive.
"I think so. It makes you a little hungrier," Ward said. "Obviously you got to change something since you didn't win the Super Bowl. You can't go in there and be the exact same team doing the same exact stuff and expect to win the Super Bowl the next year. I think the losses make you stronger. They make you go harder, they challenge you to be better at something. Maybe we don't know what we got to be better at yet, but obviously we got to go in there and work to figure it out to dethrone the champions."
This is exactly how the 49ers have to approach it. They cannot dwell on their last three season failures. Doing so can possibly cause them to feel stagnate and coast through the regular season. What the 49ers should do is only focus on their Super Bowl loss and feel fed up having the Chiefs own them.
Use that pain and failure to be the motivation because anything more added onto that will feel like the heaviest weight on them. Basically, the 49ers have to feel like they are rewriting a wrong from last season. It really doesn't just start with their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
It all started when they lost their momentum on Christmas against the Baltimore Ravens. Had they maintained their electro wave of momentum, then they wouldn't find themselves in close battles in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and then the Chiefs.
I think that is what Ward alludes to in finding out what they need to change. One thing is for sure is that the "running it back" plan the 49ers love to do is not working, so Ward gives them the best advice they can ever receive.