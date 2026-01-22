6 biggest questions facing San Francisco 49ers this offseason

The San Francisco 49ers face a lot of questions this offseason. What are the biggest questions that have to be answered by May?

Will the San Francisco 49ers trade Mac Jones?

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch praised Mac Jones and said they don’t see why they would trade him. They also said that they always listen to trade offers. When teams get desperate, and the musical chairs are gone, and you need a spot, so sit, do the 49ers take an offer they cannot refuse? They have enough needs on their roster that a legitimate return could be worth it.

What do the 49ers do at Wide Receiver?

Brandon Aiyuk is gone, and Jauan Jennings may not be far behind. Ricky Pearsall flashed for four games, then got hurt. Jordan Watkins showed nothing as a rookie. The 49ers have to add one and potentially two wide receivers who can legitimately start. How do they pull that off?

How does the George Kittle injury impact the tight end?

Kittle had an injury severe enough and late enough into the season that it could significantly impact how much and how productive he is next season. The team can bring back Jake Tonges, but replacing Kittle is asking for more than just that, plus they may lose Luke Farrell. Do they start to think ahead and get young at tight end with the thought of replacing Kittle in a year or two?

What will the 49ers do at left guard?

Spencer Burford and Ben Bartch are free agents this offseason. Neither was good enough to earn a starting job and a real contract right on the spot. San Francisco could bring Burford back, but even if they do it should be with the thought that another new face is joining the team to push him. Who will that be?

Can they upgrade the interior defensive line?

Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott are free agents, and neither showed enough this year that they should be prioritized. CJ West was a fine depth piece, but he should not start. It leaves Alfred Collins with a question of how the rest of the room gets rounded out. Do they bring back one of Davis and Elliott? Both? Do they add two new names?

Who is the defensive coordinator

Kyle Shanahan noted that Gus Bradley may be a frontrunner, but the team will look at all options and go through the process. Does anyone blow them away in the interview process? Can they get a young up-and-comer who could stick for a few years?

