ESPN Ranks 49ers 15th in Post-NFL-Draft Power Rankings

Apr 1, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
People don't know what to make of the 49ers this year.

Their offense is good when healthy, but it's old and injury-prone. Meanwhile, the defense got Robert Saleh back but could start five rookies including three on the defensive line. So there's a wide range of potential outcomes for the 49ers next season.

That's why ESPN ranks them pretty much right in the middle of the pack at 15th overall in their latest post-draft power rankings.

"The 49ers didn't spend much in free agency, but the defensive line should regain its former dominance if their draft picks pan out as expected," writes Wagoner. "San Francisco used selections on edge rusher Mykel Williams and two defensive tackles (Alfred Collins and CJ West). All three might be starters in September after the Niners said goodbye to edge Leonard Floyd along with tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins in March. That rookie trio joins stalwart edge Nick Bosa, giving the 49ers some much-needed juice at a position group they've long prioritized."

They also drafted linebacker Nick Martin and nickelback Upton Stout in Round 3, and those two most likely will start as well.

The success of the defense largely will depend on those five rookies.

The success of the offense will depend on the health of Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle and Brock Purdy. All four missed multiple games last season.

If all four of those players stay healthy and all five of those rookies play well, the 49ers will be Super Bowl contenders.

If veterans get injured and the rookies struggle, the 49ers could miss the playoffs despite an easy schedule.

Should be an interesting season.

Grant Cohn
