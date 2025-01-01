The 49ers Climb to No. 20 in NFL.com's Week 18 Power Rankings
The 49ers have lost three games in a row and six of their past seven.
And yet, they climbed from No. 21 to No. 20 in NFL.com's power rankings after losing 40-34 to the Detroit Lions.
"If you're a 49ers fan, you had to love what you saw from Ricky Pearsall against the Lions on Monday," writes NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm. "His opportunities have been limited, but he gave the team an early spark and turned in the best game of his career four months after being shot in the chest. You can just envision all the wonderful ways Kyle Shanahan will scheme up plays to this dude the next few years. We also saw a highly motivated and dialed-in Brock Purdy, looking like a man eager to answer questions about a potential forthcoming extension with as sharp a first half as he's had this season. Then again, his two second-half interceptions turned the game in the Lions' favor, and he left late with an elbow injury. It's been that kind of year, and it's feeling more and more like a redux of 2020. The debate over Purdy's contract will dominate the coming weeks, but there are still plenty of reasons to think a bounceback for this team is entirely possible, even if the Niners truly missed the window in which Purdy was paid at a pauper rate."
I disagree with Edholm's analysis for a couple reasons.
1. In 2020, 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Bosa missed a combined 24 games. That's why they had such a down year. This season, Brock Purdy and Bosa have missed a combined four games, and yet the 49ers are 6-10. This season has been worse than 2020.
2. Are there really plenty of reasons to think the 49ers will bounce back next season? Will Christian McCaffrey be Christian McCaffrey ever again? I'm not so sure. Without him, the 49ers aren't particularly good.