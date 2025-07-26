This UDFA has a strong chance to make the 49ers roster
Bleacher Report recently listed a potential rookie UDFA with the best chance to make the roster. For the San Francisco 49ers, the selection was Jakob Robinson.
Can Jakob Robinson make the San Francisco 49ers roster?
In an interesting move, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Upton Stout in this year's third round. He is a tailor-made nickel corner because of his size limitations yet outsized competitiveness.- Brent Sobleski
By doing so, Deommodore Lenoir will almost certainly find himself on the outside more than he's been over the last two seasons.
With that being the case, Stout could use a backup. Granted, Lenoir can still cover inside receivers depending on the alignment. But it's clear where Stout will primarily contribute. Fellow rookie Jakob Robinson can come in and work hand-in-hand with Stout.
Robinson served as BYU's primary nickel corner last season. He has outside experience, of course, but his 5'10", 181-pound frame likely limits his options.
Then again, Niners brass also see the explosiveness in his testing numbers and should believe he has the tools to excel as part of the cornerback room.
The explanation makes plenty of sense. When going through locks on the roster, it was hard not to like Darrell Luter as a lock, even though he has not done much to guarantee his job. The issue is that the 49ers are thin when you get past their top four cornerbacks. This is what will give Luter and Jakob Robinson a pretty solid chance at making the team.
Right now, the team has Tre Brown taking a lot of work in the slot, so not only could Lenoir also slide back in, but they may also have Brown be the top backup on both the outside and in the slot. Still, leaning on Brown that much may have them wanting to add an extra cornerback, and that could easily be Robinson.
However, the best choice may be one of Corey Kiner or Isaiah Neyor. San Francisco shuffles through running backs so much, and Kiner may just have to beat out Patrick Taylor to make the team if they carry four running backs. Meanwhile, the wide receiver room is falling apart early into camp, and Neyor is taking advantage of the extra work. If Aiyuk starts the season on the PUP, it could easily open a spot for Neyor.
Between Neyor, Kiner, and Robinson, the 49ers have plenty of UDFAs to watch battle for the 53-man roster, which is the best part about this time of the year.