Which players are locks to make the 49ers' 53-man roster?

Parker Hurley

Kyle Shanahan noted that the 49ers may have more 53-man roster spots up for grabs this season than ever before. So, it brings the question, how many spots are up for grabs? Which players are you completely positive will make the roster, no matter what happens?

Quarterback (2):

Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

These two are obvious, and it is hard to see a third quarterback making the team. 

Running Back (4)

Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Kyle Juszczyk 

This gets us up to 6 overall. Patrick Taylor and Corey Kiner may be fighting to get a fifth back on the roster. 

Wide Receiver (5, assuming Brandon Aiyuk stays on PUP)

Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson 

The 49ers will carry six wide receivers, but if Aiyuk is on the practice squad, the question becomes: Is it someone like Junior Bergen, Isaiah Neyor, or Equanimeous St. Brown?

Tight End (3) 

George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Ross Dwelley 

You could make a case for Dwelley not being a lock, but it is hard to say after the team went out to re-acquire him. We are up to 14 locks. 

Offensive Line (6)

Trent Williams, Colton McKivitz, Dominick Puni, Jake Brendel, Ben Bartch, Spencer Burford 

This gets us to 20 locks and starts some controversy. Nick Zakelj has been taking snaps with the starters, but could be pushed by Connor Colby as the summer goes on. Matt Hennessy still has to hold off Drake Nugent. Even Andre Dillard has not proven enough in his career to be a lock. The five week-one starters and Burford, who can play four positions, are the locks. 

Interior Defensive Line (3)

Alfred Collins, CJ West, Jordan Elliott 

Kevin Givens, Evan Anderson, and Kalia Davis will be fighting for one, and maybe two spots. 

Edge Rusher (4)

Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos 

Sam Okuayinonu is as close to a lock as you can get, and Robert Beal could be pushing for it as well. This gets us to 27 locks. 

Linebacker (4)

Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Luke Gifford 

Tatum Bethune could be a lock due to special teams, but they have enough competition to round out the depth chart that you do not know. 

Cornerback (5)

Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir, Tre Brown, Upton Stout, Darrell Luter

Luter is a lock because it is hard to see the other names stepping up to push him in this position. We are up to 36 locks.  

Safety (4)

Malik Mustapha, Richie Grant, Jason Pinnock, Ji’Ayir Brown

Mustapha may start the year on the PUP, but reports have been optimistic. If he does, Marques Sigle is a lock, but it is hard to say five safeties are a lock until we know more. 

When you add in that three specialists will make the roster, that gets us to 43 roster spots. 

There are ten spots open on the 53-man roster as this stands. One or two more skill players will make it. Two or three offensive linemen will make it. At least two more defensive linemen will make it, interior or edge, which gives us three more spots along the secondary or linebackers.

