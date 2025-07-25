All 49ers

An Undrafted Rookie Wide Receiver is the Talk of 49ers Training Camp

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Jacob Cowing (19), Junior Bergen (86), Malik Knowles (3) and Isaiah Neyor (14) queue up for a passing drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every other year under Kyle Shanahan, it seems the 49ers sign an undrafted free agent rookie who performs well in training camp and makes the 53-man roster.

First, there were Kendrick Bourne and Matt Breida. Then, there were Azeez Al-Shaair and Jordan Mason. This year, there's a new undrafted free agent rookie turning heads.

The UDFA to watch

His name is Isaiah Neyor. He's 6'4", he runs a 4.4 40, he went to Wyoming, Texas and Nebraska, and he caught just 87 passes in college, which is why he went undrafted. But during his final season at Wyoming in 2021, he averaged 20 yards per catch and scored 12 touchdowns.

Since then, Neyor has struggled due to injuries, but he's healthy now. He just turned 24 in June. And he made an incredible, acrobatic catch during the second day of training camp on Thursday.

Neyor was playing with the second-string offense, which is impressive considering most undrafted free agent rookies play with the third-stringers in camp. In addition, Kyle Shanahan called a play-action deep shot specifically for Neyor, which means the UDFA is on the head coach's radar. Shanahan wanted to test him.

And Neyor passed the test. He ran a deep post route and caught a perfectly thrown long pass from Mac Jones over starting free safety Jason Pinnock's head.

Now, Neyor seems like he has a legitimate chance to make the team as a rookie, especially considering so many 49ers wide receivers are injured or facing suspension.

If he keeps making plays, it will only be a matter of time before he's taking reps with Brock Purdy and the starters.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

