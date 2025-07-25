An Undrafted Rookie Wide Receiver is the Talk of 49ers Training Camp
Every other year under Kyle Shanahan, it seems the 49ers sign an undrafted free agent rookie who performs well in training camp and makes the 53-man roster.
First, there were Kendrick Bourne and Matt Breida. Then, there were Azeez Al-Shaair and Jordan Mason. This year, there's a new undrafted free agent rookie turning heads.
The UDFA to watch
His name is Isaiah Neyor. He's 6'4", he runs a 4.4 40, he went to Wyoming, Texas and Nebraska, and he caught just 87 passes in college, which is why he went undrafted. But during his final season at Wyoming in 2021, he averaged 20 yards per catch and scored 12 touchdowns.
Since then, Neyor has struggled due to injuries, but he's healthy now. He just turned 24 in June. And he made an incredible, acrobatic catch during the second day of training camp on Thursday.
Neyor was playing with the second-string offense, which is impressive considering most undrafted free agent rookies play with the third-stringers in camp. In addition, Kyle Shanahan called a play-action deep shot specifically for Neyor, which means the UDFA is on the head coach's radar. Shanahan wanted to test him.
And Neyor passed the test. He ran a deep post route and caught a perfectly thrown long pass from Mac Jones over starting free safety Jason Pinnock's head.
Now, Neyor seems like he has a legitimate chance to make the team as a rookie, especially considering so many 49ers wide receivers are injured or facing suspension.
If he keeps making plays, it will only be a matter of time before he's taking reps with Brock Purdy and the starters.