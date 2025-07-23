3 surprise candidates to make 49ers' 53-man roster
The San Francisco 49ers roster is in a bit of a transitional phase. Even Kyle Shanahan admitted that more spots along the 53-man roster are open for competition than in most years in the past.
With that in mind, who are three players who could surprise and stick around the roster?
Running back, Corey Kiner
If you have followed Kyle Shanahan in the past, you know that he loves his lesser-known, but harder-working running backs. Corey Kiner was highly productive at Cincinnati but fell to a UDFA, in part because this running back draft class was so loaded. He landed into a great scheme fit, and his elusiveness could go a long way in this offense. Even if he does not make the roster, he should look strong in the preseason.
Wide Receiver, Isaiah Neyor
The wide receiver room is a mess right now, which may open the door for the UDFA rookie from Nebraska. Brandon Aiyuk will not participate at all, Jauan Jennings is holding in, and Ricky Pearsall is banged up as well. When you add in that Demarcus Robinson may be suspended, they need to find players. If Neyor does not make it will not be for lack of opportunity.
Center, Drake Nugent
Nugen was a 2024 UDFA from Michigan. He led the team to a National Championship as a starting center and stuck on the practice squad last year. Now, he could win the backup center job of Matt Hennessy, which would all but lock him onto the roster in year two. Do not be surprised if he makes that jump.