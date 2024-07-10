All 49ers

Will 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir be a Pro Bowler this Season?

The 49ers would be smart to extend Lenoir's contract before the season starts.

Grant Cohn

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The most overlooked player on the 49ers is cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

No one ever mentions him when talking about the best players on the 49ers defense, but that could change this year if he continues to improve. He's only 24 years old, but in the past two seasons, Lenoir has given up just two touchdown catches in 30 starts. So he quietly does his job at a high level.

Don't be surprised if the praise for Lenoir becomes much louder this year. Because he's entering a contract season, which means he'll be a free agent at the end of it. He needs to play his best to maximize his payday. And we probably haven't seen his best yet. And that's intriguing because last season he was excellent.

In 2023, Lenoir gave up a passer rating of 75.2 when targeted. Plus he broke up 10 passes and intercepted 3. He became a legitimate playmaker as well as a top-level no. 2 cornerback who can play outside and in the slot. He's the most versatile player on the defense, which makes him a tremendous asset to the team.

If he continues to improve and this year he breaks up 15 passes and intercepts four or five, there's a good chance he'll go to his first Pro Bowl and price himself right out of town. The 49ers don't have much cap space to work with in the future because they have to extend Brock Purdy's contract.

Why wait?

