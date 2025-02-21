Will the 49ers Sign Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Zack Baun?
The 49ers need to find a high-quality running mate for Fred Warner at linebacker.
That player used to be Dre Greenlaw, but he tore his Achilles a year ago and will be a free agent next month. The 49ers could re-sign him and hope he bounces back to pre-injury form and stays healthy for the entire season, or they could sign someone even better such as All Pro Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun who will be a free agent as well.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke thinks the 49ers should go big and sign Baun.
"The San Francisco 49ers defense works best when they have two dominant off-ball linebackers," writes Brooke. "Fred Warner is consistently in the discussion as the NFL's best inside linebacker, but now the 49ers need to figure out who his running mate will be in 2025.
"Dre Greenlaw was only able to briefly return from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's Super Bowl before being shut down again. Now that he's a free agent with a significant injury history, it'll be tough to justify bringing him back on a significant long-term extension. Meanwhile, De'Vondre Campbell quickly ran himself out of town after refusing to go in during one of the team's final games.
"Instead of hoping one of their recent late-round picks will become a starting-caliber inside linebacker alongside Warner, the 49ers should take a swing at a veteran like Baun. That kind of deal could limit their ability to make other moves or extensions, especially with an upcoming deal for Brock Purdy on the horizon.
"However, the 49ers Super Bowl window might not be open for much longer, and an addition like Baun could get the defense back on track as one of the most dominant units in the league."
This seems like something the 49ers definitely would do. They love signing former Eagles defensive players (see: Javon Hargrave in 2023), and they love signing weakside linebackers (see: Kwon Alexander in 2019).
Robert Saleh is back in town and he will not allow the linebacker corps to be anything but elite. Expect the 49ers to make a major investment in the position. And why not sign the best linebacker on the market? Why settle for less?
