Will the 49ers Extend Jordan Mason's Contract this Offseason?
The 49ers will have to make a big decision about Jordan Mason this offseason.
Mason will be a restricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 12. That means if the 49ers place a tender on him, they can match any offer another team makes. If the 49ers choose not to match the offer and let Mason sign elsewhere, they could receive a draft pick in compensation.
Last year, Jauan Jennings was a restricted free agent and the 49ers gave him a second-round tender, which discouraged other teams from signing him because they would have to send the 49ers a second-round pick.
Jennings surprisingly did not sign his tender. Instead, he and his agent pushed for a contract extension which the 49ers ultimately gave him. On May 29, 2024, Jennings signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension with the 49ers, which seemed like a lot at the time considering Jennings was coming off a 19-catch season. Now, he's coming off a 77-catch season and the deal looks like a bargain.
Which brings us back to Mason. He's an ascending player like Jennings was last year. There is absolutely no reason to let Mason leave the team now, especially when they don't know if Christian McCaffrey ever will be durable again.
The 49ers would be wise to give Mason a modest two-year extension.
