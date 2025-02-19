The 49ers Could Extend George Kittle's Deal Before Brock Purdy's Deal
This offseason, the 49ers could give Brock Purdy an extension that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. But before they even consider doing that, they need to extend George Kittle's contract.
Kittle is entering the final season of his deal and his salary cap number currently is greater than $22 million. Last season, it was $12.2 million. As soon as the 49ers extend him, which they almost certainly will, his cap number for 2025 will decrease dramatically and the 49ers will create lots of cap space they could use to re-sign certain players or bring in new ones.
That's why the 49ers should extend Kittle as soon as possible. They know they need him to carry the passing offense now that Deebo Samuel will get traded or released and Brandon Aiyuk will miss some of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL.
So extend Kittle before free agency starts. Create the cap space in time to use it this year and improve the roster. Don't wait until OTAs. By then, all the good free agents will have signed contracts.
Kittle arguably is the best player on the 49ers, and tight ends aren't expensive. His extension will cost the 49ers a mere fraction of what they're paying Aiyuk.
Get it done. Then worry about Brock Purdy. His $5.2 million cap number isn't preventing the 49ers from signing any free agents, plus he's coming off a down season. Don't reward mediocrity.
