49ers Could Attempt to Sign Veteran LB Again
Linebacker will become a razor-thin position for the 49ers if Dre Greenlaw walks in free agency.
Early signs indicate that Greenlaw will not be back with the 49ers. They should do almost whatever it takes to bring him back, but it might not be a reality that will come to fruition. So, the 49ers will need to look elsewhere.
They can’t sit on their hands and wait for the NFL draft to address the position. Signing a linebacker in free agency will have to happen. One linebacker who the 49ers might have an interest in is Eric Kendricks. The 49ers could attempt to sign the veteran linebacker again after he bailed on their agreement last year to sign with the Cowboys.
The 49ers thought they had Kendricks locked in, but that’s why “agreements” mean nothing in free agency. Until a player has officially signed, they have every right to continue to explore. Now, the 49ers may feel slighted towards Kendricks which keeps them from pursuing him. It’s understandable. His flaking on the 49ers forced them to turn to an alternative which was De’Vondre Campbell.
Still, the 49ers may consider Kendricks, and he may feel more enticed to sign this time. He should get more money out of the 49ers this time, and he won’t be a placeholder. The only reason he bailed on the 49ers was that he didn’t want to be a placeholder and would reunite with his former head coach, Mike Zimmer, in Dallas.
You can’t hold it against him too much. He went to a team that would help him increase his value for this offseason period. Pro Football Focus graded Kendricks with an exceptional 75.2, ranking 27th of all linebackers. Signing Kendricks wouldn’t be a bad idea.
His age is the only real concern. He will be 33 years old when the 2025 season arrives. Plus, Robert Saleh might not be too keen on him. Either way, he is a plausible option for the 49ers when free agency begins.
Read more