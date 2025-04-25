Chicago Bears have low approval rating for selection of TE Colston Loveland in 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are receiving solid B and even A grades from NFL analysts for their selection of former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 Draft.
But those analysts aren't speaking for the fans (not just Bears fans) who've cast their vote about whether they like or dislike the Loveland selection.
Surprisingly, the dislikes are way ahead.
According to voting on Pro Football Focus' NFL Draft tracker, only 37% of fans who voted liked the pick. Conversely, 67% don't.
The preferred selection? Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
Warren was a popular choice sent to the Bears in the most recent 2025 mock drafts. Colston, while long considered a first-round pick, was considered a long shot to leapfrog Warren in Round 1.
Naturally, the fact that he did, has some of the initial reactions suggesting Ryan Poles reached at No. 10 overall.
However, a deeper dive -- and with some time that's gone by after the pick -- it feels like the Bears got the best value at the 10th selection.
Scan the first-round results after Chicago selected Loveland; which player would've projected as making a bigger potential impact in 2025? Not many.
First-round picks are expected to start -- or at least contribute in a big way -- right away, and Loveland fits that profile.
So, sure, 63% of fans may not like the pick, but that won't matter if Colston Loveland crosses the goaline a bunch of times as a rookie.