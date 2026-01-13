Chicago Bears’ top offensive lineman raves about Ben Johnson’s intensity
In this story:
If there's one word that properly describes Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson this week, it's intensity.
Following the Bears' 31-27 fourth-quarter comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, Johnson didn't hold his emotions back. And it turned into a viral postgame celebration video.
Bears fans loved it. But not every sports talking head was a fan of Johnson's message to Green Bay.
Even legendary college hoops personality Dick Vitale chimed in.
You know what they say about opinions.
MORE: Famous hot-take artist delivers fiery opinion on Bears QB Caleb Williams
However, what really matters -- and the only thing that matters -- is how Chicago Bears players reacted to Johnson's celebratory outburst.
One of the team's most important starters, center Drew Dalman, said he's all about it.
"We have competitors all around the building, whether players, coaches, equipment staff, everybody, and so I think when you see people like that, it drives that same spirit in you," Dalman said. "And so I think it's really fun to have a coach that's fired up like that. I think the guys feed off of it."
The Chicago Bears have fed off of Ben Johnson's energy all season. The best teams usually take on the personality of a head coach they respect, and there's no doubt that has happened in Chicago this year.
MORE: This strength could define Chicago Bears’ Divisional Round matchup vs. Rams
Johnson's intense sideline stare and never-flinching demeanor exude confidence. And it's that kind of confidence that's fueled the Bears on seven fourth-quarter comebacks this year.
Next up for Chicago is the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. The Rams' offense will pose a real threat to Dennis Allen and the Bears' defense, putting even more pressure on Ben Johnson to call a near-perfect game.
So, yeah, you can expect the intensity meter to be ratcheted way up on Sunday.
More Chicago Bears News:
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.