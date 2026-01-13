Ben Johnson praises Matthew Stafford ahead of Bears-Rams Divisional showdown

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows a thing or two about NFL quarterbacks. He resurrected Jared Goff's career with the Detroit Lions, and he's one year into Caleb Williams' MVP transformation.

So when Johnson speaks highly of Los Angeles Rams starter Matthew Stafford, Bears fans had better pay attention.

It's not that Stafford isn't a universally respected quarterback who is putting together a Hall of Fame resume. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46) in 2025, and is certain to prevent Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen from getting a good night's sleep this week.

But Johnson's effusive praise for the veteran signal-caller is notable.

"I've got so much respect for that guy," Johnson said of Stafford. "You talk about the ultimate competitor. He's one of the more supremely talented throwers of the football I've ever been around in my life. He's outstanding. I think he's a great teammate."

Matthew Stafford is disgustingpic.twitter.com/jMgZIpp5Gx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2026

Throwing a good football and being a good guy in the locker room are only part of what makes Stafford so special, according to Johnson.

"But what I think is second-to-none with him is his toughness, physical toughness," Johnson continued. "This guy's gone through a lot and yet finds a way to will himself onto the field to be there for his teammates. When you look at him from just a competitor standpoint, this is a really good player, and he's going to will himself to help his team out the most."

If you're nervous about the prospect of stopping Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Devante Adams, you're not alone. That anxiety is justified after watching the Bears' defense get shredded by the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and, for one half of playoff football, the Green Bay Packers.

Indeed, Allen's group has risen to the occasion in spurts and has kept the Bears' comeback pulse alive. But Stafford and this Rams offense are a different breed altogether. If the Chicago Bears fall behind, it'll be really tough to complete an eighth fourth-quarter comeback.

