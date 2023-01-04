CINCINNATI — Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly alive and on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Just talked with Damar Hamlin's uncle," WROC's Thad Brown tweeted. "He says Damar is on a ventilator. The goal now is to get him to breathe better. Family is doing well. 'He's still up there fighting.'"

Hamlin has been in the ICU since Monday night after collapsing early in the Bengals-Bills contest. ESPN's Coley Harvey offered another update.

"Glenn said his nephew had to be resuscitated twice," Harvey tweeted. "Once on the field at Paycor Stadium, once after he arrived at the hospital. There is a concern of lung damage. Glenn also was very complimentary of doctors here at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the outpouring of support his family has received from the city of Cincinnati."

Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino offered more tweeting Hamlin had to use 100% of the ventilator on Monday night and is now down to 50%.

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fans poured support into a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser hosted through his foundation that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $5.2 million in donations. Click here to support.

