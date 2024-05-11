All Bengals

Amarius Mims Describes Meeting Joe Burrow, Diving Into Bengals Playbook: 'That Was Cool'

Cincinnati injected some youth into the offensive line room this spring.

Russ Heltman

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tackle Amarius Mims is selected as the No. 18 pick
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tackle Amarius Mims is selected as the No. 18 pick / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Top 2024 Bengals draft pick Amarius Mims had fun chopping it up with the media following his first practice in stripes as he gets acclimated to life in Cincinnati. He also got to meet Joe Burrow for the first time this week.

"I'm talking to one security people here and out of the corner of my eye I'm like, 'Okay he walked towards me.' So I'm like, 'Okay, I'm walking towards him.' We got to talk for a little bit, but you know that was cool," Mims said.

The first of many in-person conversations between quarterback and tackle. Surely a lot of that upcoming chatter will surround the playbook, which was at the top of Mims mind right when he became a Bengal.

The offensive tackle dove into it the day after he was selected and has been trying to get a handle on it since.

"It is a lot," Mims said with a smile. "You just got to categorize it by which play it is, run, pass but other than that, like once we get a grasp of that I gotta get with center Matt Lee. We can get to talking about some stuff, It'll be great."

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.