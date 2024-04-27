All Bengals

Watch: Bengals Fourth-Round Pick Erick All Highlights

Cincinnati addressed one of its rotating positions in recent years.

Russ Heltman

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All (83) reacts with offensive
Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All (83) reacts with offensive / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a new tight end in the fold!

Fairfield native and former Iowa standout Erick All is the newest pick at 115th overall. He was a Big Ten honorable mention in 2023 despite playing seven games due to injury. 

Check out his highlights and more below.

Published
