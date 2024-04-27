Watch: Bengals Fourth-Round Pick Erick All Highlights
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a new tight end in the fold!
Fairfield native and former Iowa standout Erick All is the newest pick at 115th overall. He was a Big Ten honorable mention in 2023 despite playing seven games due to injury.
Check out his highlights and more below.
