Zac Taylor Discusses Jermaine Burton's Character Concerns: 'Felt Really, Really Comfortable With These Guys'
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals are confident in their vetting of new wide receiver Jermaine Burton after taking him with the 80th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Burton assaulted a female fan during a game against Tennessee in 2022. This came after Cincinnati selected when he Joe Mixon struck a woman in college last decade.
"Felt really really comfortable with these guys and specifically about Jermaine," Taylor said. "The tape jumps out at you. We love the tape, we got to know the person. We feel really good about the pick."
Taylor noted they talked about the incident.
"We did our research on all these guys that we've talked to and made sure we're aware of every incident they've been a part of," Taylor said. "There's certainly maturity things that come with some of these guys coming out of these colleges and that's one of the things he'll continue to grow with."
Burton addressed it with the media following his selection.
“It was something I had to move past forward,” Burton said. “It was a very emotional, passionate game, and a lot was on the line. I have really learned in situations like that. We played LSU (two weeks later) and the same thing happened, and I was one of the first guys in the locker room. I quickly separated myself and understood there’s more at stake.”
Burton had the skill to likely be a top-60 player in this draft as Dan Pitcher gets excited about another option at his disposal as offensive coordinator.
"He's a legitimate take-the-top-off deep threat and to Zac's point, that's not all he does," Pitcher said. "He's a threat over the middle of the field. He separates on abrupt braking routes, and he finishes on the football in difficult situations. ... as I mentioned before, we'll mix and match those guys and that's the fun part we'll create mismatches and he'll be a good player for us."
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Report: Potential Bengals First Round Target Rising Up Draft Boards
Bengals Select Interesting Names in Major Seven-Round Mock Draft
Mike Potts Addresses 2024 NFL Draft Talent: 'We Feel Great About Both Lines of Scrimmage'
Bengals Sign Jake Browning to Multi-Year Contract Extension
NFL Draft Steal: Major Analyst Mocks Washington Wide Receiver to Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Host Day Two Offensive Tackle Prospect For Visit Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Big Board: Ranking the Top First Round Targets in the 2024 NFL Draft
Former Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Signs With New England Patriots
Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Offseason Ankle Surgery: 'Excited to be Back With The Guys'
Look: Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard Suited Up During Offseason
Tee Higgins Discusses Future After Asking Cincinnati Bengals for Trade
Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Major Outlet Names Defensive Tackle as Bengals' Best Day-Three Fit
Look: Graphic Designer Releases Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Helmet Designs
Major Outlet Names Tight End as Bengals' Best Day-Two Draft Fit
Look: Bengals Invite Area College Prospects to Local Pro Day
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Amarius Mims Perfect Fit for Cincinnati Bengals?
Report: Brock Bowers Impresses During Private Workout, Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast