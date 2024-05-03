Anonymous NFL Execs Discuss Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class: 'Heightened Risk Aspect to Their Picks'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took some swings across their 2024 NFL Draft haul. NFL executives around the league touched on that and more with The Athletic's Mike Sando.
The second-round pick of Kris Jenkins stood out to them, but the class hinges heavily on Amarius Mims.
“I do think there is a heightened risk aspect to their picks,” an exec said to Sando. “Jenkins offsets the risk some. He is going to be really solid. Amarius Mims is talented, and when he plays, he’s good, but eight career starts?”
A redshirt Mims season to start looks like the best option for Cincinnati's current roster construction.
“It’s a calculated risk because he is talented,” another exec said. “You have to bank on the talent to shine. And while we want the first-round picks to play right away, if Orlando Brown and Trent Brown play to their standard, they will not need Mims to be ready right now. He can redshirt to a degree, but be ready as needed and take over next year.”
Third-round pick Jermaine Burton also stood out to the decision makers.
“Burton is going to be a sneaky good player,” an exec said to Sando. “He’s fast, he’s strong after the catch, he has a little dog to him. They do a good job getting those types of players established.”
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Watch: Zac Taylor Calls Cedric Johnson to Select Him in Sixth Round
Watch: Bengals Fourth-Round Pick Erick All Highlights
Erick All Ecstatic to Play For Bengals, Catch Passes From Joe Burrow: 'It's Surreal'
Watch: Zac Taylor Calls Jermaine Burton to Draft Alabama Wide Receiver
Watch: Highlights, Draft Phone Call From New Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson
Zac Taylor Discusses Jermaine Burton's Character Concerns: 'Felt Really, Really Comfortable With These Guys'
Cincinnati Bengals Take McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Earning Rave Reviews After Picking Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton in Third Round
Report: Potential Bengals First Round Target Rising Up Draft Boards
Bengals Select Interesting Names in Major Seven-Round Mock Draft
Mike Potts Addresses 2024 NFL Draft Talent: 'We Feel Great About Both Lines of Scrimmage'
Bengals Sign Jake Browning to Multi-Year Contract Extension
NFL Draft Steal: Major Analyst Mocks Washington Wide Receiver to Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Host Day Two Offensive Tackle Prospect For Visit Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Big Board: Ranking the Top First Round Targets in the 2024 NFL Draft
Former Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Signs With New England Patriots
Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Offseason Ankle Surgery: 'Excited to be Back With The Guys'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast