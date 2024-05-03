All Bengals

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Joining AFC Contender

The star receiver is headed to Miami.

James Rapien

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3)
Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Odell Beckham Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth up to $8.25 million according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The three-time Pro Bowler spent last season with the Ravens. He visited the Dolphins in March and now he officially lands in Miami.

Beckham joins Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL.

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow recently flew on a private plane with Beckham. The Bengals don't play the Dolphins in 2024, but they could always meet in the playoffs.

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast.  