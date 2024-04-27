Cincinnati Bengals Earning Rave Reviews After Picking Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton in Third Round
CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round (No. 80 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Burton averaged 20.5 yards-per-catch last season, finishing with 798 yards and eight touchdowns.
He's one of the most explosive players in the draft and while there are some maturity concerns, the Bengals have been praised for drafting the 22-year-old.
"I think Jermaine Burton is the fourth best WR in the draft class," Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus said. "He fell for off-field reasons, but he's an awesome football player. He's fast, can track the ball, catches everything, and came up big in big games."
Palazzolo wasn't alone. Jon Ledyard is also a big fan of the pick.
"Jermaine Burton is WR4 for me," Ledyard tweeted. "I think he's a top 20 talent in the class. And if the off-field wasn't a concern, he'd prob have gone much higher. Bengals might have gotten the steal of the draft if Burton can stay focused on ball and be coachable."
They received more praise from "Gridiron Grading," which is an analytics system that analyzes draft prospects. Check out what they said below:
