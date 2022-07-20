Bengals Rank Sixth on ESPN's NFL Future Power Rankings
CINCINNATI — ESPN just unveiled its annual NFL Future Power Rankings, and the Cincinnati Bengals checked in at No. 6 on the list. Both L.A. teams slotted into the top five, with Kansas City, Green Bay, and Buffalo near the top as well.
ESPN assigned sub-category 0-100 grades for each team, and the Bengals checked in with an 87.3 for the overall roster (5th in the NFL), 92 for quarterback (5th), 81.3 for coaching (11th), 80.5 for drafting (12th), and 84.8 for front office (9th).
"The future of the Bengals was clear after they went to the Super Bowl despite having such a young roster," Field Yates wrote. "GM Duke Tobin has architected some outstanding recent drafts -- with no pick more important than quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 1 in 2020) -- while also taking an unlikely dip into the free agency pools of late. The Bengals boast one of the league's most explosive offenses and one that should take decided steps forward in the coming years. That's nightmarish for opponents."
Fellow ESPN analyst Louis Riddick thinks the Bengals will win a Super Bowl in the next few seasons if their O-Line additions pan out.
"I said a year ago that the Bengals would not be successful without protecting Burrow, I was wrong," Riddick admitted. "The Bengals' offense allowed 55 sacks in 2021 (30th in the NFL) but still came a play away from winning the Super Bowl. That play, though, ended in a sack of Burrow. Going forward, remember these three names: center Ted Karras, guard Alex Cappa, and offensive tackle La'el Collins. If they stay healthy and play to their potential, the Bengals will win a Super Bowl in the next three seasons."
For the full breakdown of the Bengals' future, click here.
