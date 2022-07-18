Skip to main content

Tom Brady, Ja'Marr Chase React to Madden 23 Pass-Catcher Ratings

Brady had some sage advice for the second-year wideout.

CINCINNATI — The NFL world, including Tom Brady, was befuddled by Ja'Marr Chase's rating in Madden 23. The second-year star wideout checked in at 87 overall, 25th overall among all NFL pass-catchers.

Chase quickly added the omission to his fire for the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Brady flashed back to the early days of the game when he wasn't even included going into his second season as an NFL quarterback. A fan even had the graphic with him labeled as "No. 12" ready to fire off when the greatest QB to ever play eventually made it into Madden.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jessie Bates (30) celebrates an interception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
August 16, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Orson Charles (80) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome. The Bengals beat the Falcons 24-19. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0074
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) and LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after a play during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow smile1243
Jun 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during mandatory mini camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
