Joe Burrow Named One NFL's Most Influential Figures

The 25-year-old was one of the highest ranked players on the list.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has completely changed the perception of the Bengals in just two years.

The 25-year-old led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI last season and won the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

NFL insider Peter King had Burrow 12th on his 22 "most influential NFL people" list.

"In today’s sporting/social landscape, it’s almost as important to be groovy as it is to be good. And Joe Burrow is Joe Cool. In leading the formerly woebegone Bengals to the Super Bowl last year, Burrow not only become a top-tier quarterback but a major influencer. Or, as the New York Times said during the playoffs last February, 'The Bengals quarterback has achieved a crossover appeal that has inspired Joe Namath comparisons.'" King wrote. "The reason why I think Burrow has shot to the top of NFL Q ratings is not only his ability and his Gen-Z-appealing fashion sense, but also his attitude. He really has some Namath in him, the ability to play like the ultimate tough guy and at the same time having an I-could-care-less-what-you-think-of-me attitude. He doesn’t get nervous or tight in big moments. And if his line could have blocked Aaron Donald down the stretch of Super Bowl LVI, he would have had the time to win it. Whether he’d have made the plays necessary to win, that would have been on him. But he just didn’t have enough time.

"Burrow’s 25, a total team guy, coming off a 70.4-percent completion season in his first full year as a pro. He’s made an irrelevant franchise relevant in 25 months. What’s not to like?"

Only five players: Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers were ranked ahead of Burrow.

It isn't surprising to see him on this list, especially after what he did last season. He led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and yards-per-attempt (9.0) despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

Check out the complete list here.

