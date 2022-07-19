Dan Orlovsky: Ja'Marr Chase 'Needs to be in' Madden 23 Top-10 Wide Receivers
CINCINNATI — The NFL world and even Ja'Marr Chase were surprised to see the record-setting rookie wideout ranked outside the top-15 wide receivers in the Madden 23 ratings.
Chase was barely top-20 for that matter—checking with an 87 overall rating. That tied for 18th with Brandin Cooks and A.J. Brown.
First Take brought on NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo to debate exactly where Chase lands in the pecking order.
"Listen, Ja'Marr is not top-five yet, but he needs to be in that top ten," Orlovsky explained. "Just to put it into context...He had 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns (last season). Amari Cooper has never had a 1,200-yard season let alone 1,400 yards.
"He's never had a 10 touchdown season, let alone 13 touchdowns and I think he's had more than 81 catches twice and never more than 92. so I agree with Mad Dog that he needs to be in over Coop."
Watch the full discussion below.
