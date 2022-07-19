Skip to main content

Dan Orlovsky: Ja'Marr Chase 'Needs to be in' Madden 23 Top-10 Wide Receivers

The ESPN analyst gave blunt reasons why the Bengals top weapon deserves a better Madden rating.

CINCINNATI — The NFL world and even Ja'Marr Chase were surprised to see the record-setting rookie wideout ranked outside the top-15 wide receivers in the Madden 23 ratings.

Chase was barely top-20 for that matter—checking with an 87 overall rating. That tied for 18th with Brandin Cooks and A.J. Brown. 

First Take brought on NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo to debate exactly where Chase lands in the pecking order.

"Listen, Ja'Marr is not top-five yet, but he needs to be in that top ten," Orlovsky explained. "Just to put it into context...He had 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns (last season). Amari Cooper has never had a 1,200-yard season let alone 1,400 yards.

"He's never had a 10 touchdown season, let alone 13 touchdowns and I think he's had more than 81 catches twice and never more than 92. so I agree with Mad Dog that he needs to be in over Coop."

Watch the full discussion below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tom Brady, Ja'Marr Chase React to Madden 23 Pass-Catcher Ratings

James Palmer: Jessie Bates 'Most Important' Bengal After Joe Burrow

Madden 23 Ratings: Ja'Marr Chase Narrowly Cracks Top-25 Among Pass-Catchers

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip Offseason Workouts

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Larry Ogunjobi, Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson
AllBengals Insiders+

Madden 23 Ratings: One Bengal Ranked Among Top-40 LBs/DEs

By Russ Heltman5 hours ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, along with General Manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, field questions from reporters during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea. Watsonpress File 3
News

Report: Deshaun Watson Suspension 'Expected' to be Less Than 10 Games

By Russ Heltman8 hours ago
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady, Ja'Marr Chase React to Madden 23 Pass-Catcher Ratings

By Russ Heltman23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Madden 23 Ratings: Ja'Marr Chase Narrowly Cracks Top-25 Among Pass-Catchers

By Russ HeltmanJul 18, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jessie Bates (30) celebrates an interception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Analyzing Jessie Bates' Future: Will Bengals Trade Star Safety?

By James RapienJul 18, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Network Reporter: Jessie Bates 'Most Important' Bengal After Joe Burrow

By Russ HeltmanJul 18, 2022
August 16, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Orson Charles (80) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome. The Bengals beat the Falcons 24-19. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals Draft Pick Arrested After Pulling Gun on Off-Duty Officers

By James RapienJul 18, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0074
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Latest Weight Lifting Session

By James RapienJul 17, 2022